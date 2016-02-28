© 2021 WXXI News
Schumer Wants Airline Seat Size Rules

WXXI News | By Associated Press
Published February 28, 2016 at 11:28 AM EST
NEW YORK (AP) Sen. Charles Schumer wants to require the Federal Aviation Administration to institute minimum seat-size rules for airlines, which he says now force passengers to sit on planes "like sardines.''

The Democrat says commercial airlines have been shrinking the size of seats and reducing legroom on planes.

Schumer told The Associated Press on Saturday that he would add an amendment to the FAA Reauthorization Bill that would require the agency to set seat-size standards. He is formally announcing the proposal at a news conference Sunday.

The FAA says the agency "looks forward to reviewing'' the proposal. A trade group says the government's role is to determine a seat size that's safe, but not regulate more than that.
 

Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
