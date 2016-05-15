© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Schumer: TSA Needs More Dogs On Duty

WXXI News | By Associated Press
Published May 15, 2016 at 11:24 AM EDT
tsa1.jpg
Alex Crichton
/
It was all quiet at the Security Checkpoint at ROC this morning, but that will likely change in the days ahead

NEW YORK (AP) Sen. Charles Schumer is urging the Transportation Security Administration to put more dogs on the passenger-screening line to reduce long delays for travelers going through security at New York City airports.

The Democrat says the highly trained dogs and additional TSA workers would get travelers through the lines more quickly while improving security.

He cited a regional transit authority report that the average maximum wait time for travelers at Kennedy airport in a monthlong period ending April 15 increased 82 percent from the same period last year.

Schumer says the dog teams could cut time spent going through security in half, and he predicted the lines would become even longer and slower without their addition at New York airports, among the busiest in the world.

Associated Press
