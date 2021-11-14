-
Voting on school budgets and board candidates in this year's election has undergone a number of changes due to the coronavirus.Some area school officials…
School budget votes in New York state have been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. On Friday, Governor Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order…
With the possibility of 800 layoffs at the end of the school year the Rochester City School District and community members are hoping for the best and…
The Rochester School Board approved its 2018-19 budget on Tuesday night. The more than $900 million spending plan adds a number of positions including…
It appears all spending plans were approved in the budget votes taken in Monroe County and nearby communities on Tuesday.That includes a budget that will…
In the first half of the program, we have a pre-recorded interview with Congressman Tom Reed. In the second half of the show, we look at what a "no" vote…