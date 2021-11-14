-
ConnectionsWe're joined by local vaccine researchers to discuss the state of COVID-19 vaccine development and distribution in the U.S. Dr. Edward Walsh and Dr.…
Rochester researchers will study how a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine could play a role in protecting recipients from COVID-19 and its variants in the…
The University of Rochester Medical Center and Rochester Regional Health are among the institutions partnering with the drug company Pfizer and the…
Monroe County and hospital system officials detailed their plans Friday morning for what they will do if an influx of COVID-19 patients overwhelms local…