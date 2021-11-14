Rochester Regional Transit Service

-
Monday brings big changes for the RTS bus system in Rochester — a major overhaul of all of its routes. The initiative is called Reimagine RTS.The changes…
-
What does reimagining Rochester’s public transit system look like? “Reimagine RTS” is set to launch May 17. The new mass transit plan will go live after a…
-
RTS has announced a plan that will allow military veterans to ride for free on its fixed-route buses starting July 15.That free fare for veterans was…
-
All RTS rides will be free starting Friday until further notice. CEO Bill Carpenter said that'll limit the amount of times the fare box is touched during…
-
Monroe County no longer has enough testing capacity to keep up with the demand for diagnosing COVID-19, public health commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza…