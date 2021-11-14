-
A new report by the New England Journal of Medicine suggests breast cancer radiation may increase a person's risk for long-term heart complications.Each…
-
March is Colon Cancer Awareness Month and local doctors are reminding residents of the importance of getting screened. According to the CDC, more than 90%…
-
Local child health experts are advising all pediatricians to pay close attention to how often teenagers consume energy drinks. An article published by the…
-
Local volunteers assisting with recovery efforts in New York City are returning to Rochester. WXXI's LeShea Agnew spoke with Caleb Towner, a registered…
-
Rochester General Health System has announced one of the most significant expansions in the institution's 165 year history with the purchase of a medical…
-
It's officially flu season in Rochester. Doctors have confirmed cases at the University of Rochester Medical Center and Rochester General Health.Dr.…