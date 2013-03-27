© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Breast Cancer Radiation May Increase Heart Risk

WXXI News | By Beth Adams
Published March 27, 2013 at 9:24 AM EDT
A new report by the New England Journal of Medicine suggests breast cancer radiation may increase a person's risk for long-term heart complications.

Each year, more than 211,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer in the United States.  More than 2,100 women were studied and 963 had a "major cardiac event" within 5 years of treatment. 

Dr. Meri Atanas is Chief of Radiation Oncology at Rochester General Health System. She explains to WXXI why she still encourages women to consider radiation as a treatment option despite the study's findings. 

Beth Adams
Beth Adams joined WXXI as host of Morning Edition in 2012 after a more than two-decade radio career. She was the longtime host of the WHAM Morning News in Rochester. Her career also took her from radio stations in Elmira, New York, to Miami, Florida.
