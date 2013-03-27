Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Breast Cancer Radiation May Increase Heart Risk
A new report by the New England Journal of Medicine suggests breast cancer radiation may increase a person's risk for long-term heart complications.
Each year, more than 211,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer in the United States. More than 2,100 women were studied and 963 had a "major cardiac event" within 5 years of treatment.
Dr. Meri Atanas is Chief of Radiation Oncology at Rochester General Health System. She explains to WXXI why she still encourages women to consider radiation as a treatment option despite the study's findings.