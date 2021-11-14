-
An art fundraiser for the family of Daniel Prude seeks to bring together people affected by mental illness through art. Prude suffocated in police custody…
A number of Rochester area arts organizations are grappling with major changes to events they had scheduled as they have had to close during the…
All throughout Friday, citizens of Rochester hunkered down over 6-inch by 6-inch squares of paper or canvas and used paint or glue guns to unleash their…
For the second year in a row, Rochester Contemporary Art Center is encouraging more submissions for its fundraising art initiative with Make Art Day.6x6…