Republican National Convention 2016

-
Here are some stories from the NPR Politics team to catch you up on the news from the Republican National Convention in Cleveland this week.
-
Now that the Republican National Convention is over, the next step for Republicans, after the Democrats are done with their gathering, is to begin the…
-
In his GOP presidential acceptance speech, Donald Trump cast himself as a champion for the middle class, arguing that with Hillary Clinton in the White House, economic strife would grow.
-
How will Trump play in Long Island? There are several crucial Senate races there that could determine whether the GOP keeps control of the upper...
-
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, in a speech to New York’s delegates at the Republican National Convention, assailed Hillary Clinton for her…
-
GOP vice presidential nominee Mike Pence had his big debut at the convention on Wednesday night, but not before Cruz urged Republicans to "vote your conscience" — without endorsing Donald Trump.
-
New York’s delegates have high hopes for their nominee Donald Trump’s speech tonight, but some also want him to tone down some of his rhetoric and act…
-
New York’s delegation to the Republican National Convention is in the national spotlight for casting the votes to put Donald Trump over the top for the…
-
Karen DeWitt of New York State Public Radio and Casey Seiler of the Times Union sit down with Buffalo businessman Carl Paladino. Paladino explains why...
-
"This was my mistake and I feel terrible for the chaos I have caused Melania and the Trumps, as well as to Mrs. Obama. No harm was meant," wrote speechwriter Meredith McIver.