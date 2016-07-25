© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

ConventionCast | How will Trump fare in Long Island?

WMHT | By Karen DeWitt
Published July 21, 2016 at 1:56 PM EDT
Rudy Giuliani
Rudy Giuliani

Discussion of how Donald Trump may fare in Long Island. Also, hear a portion of Rudy Giuliani's speech to NY delegates.

Rudy Giuliani
Credit Karen DeWitt
Rudy Giuliani

How will Trump play in Long Island? There are several crucial Senate races there that could determine whether the GOP keeps control of the upper chamber. Casey Seiler and Karen DeWitt talk with Mike Gormley of Newsday, and Larry Levy of the Hofstra Center for Suburban Studies about how Trump will fare in the suburbs. Also, we hear part of Rudy Giuliani's speech to NY delegates delving into the past of Hillary Clinton's husband, and using that against her.

 

Bonus, check out Mike Gormley's secret service pic:

gormley.JPG
Credit Karen DeWitt

Copyright 2016 WMHT

Tags

Republican National Convention 2016
Karen DeWitt
Karen DeWitt is Capitol Bureau chief for New York State Public Radio, a network of public radio stations in New York state. She has covered state government and politics for the network since 1990.
See stories by Karen DeWitt