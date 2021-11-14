-
"Miss Juneteenth" is one of the current virtual offerings at The Little Theatre, part of the Black Cinema Series. It's about a single mom, Turquoise…
-
ConnectionsThe Rochester Association of Black Journalists (RABJ) is celebrating 15 years as an organization. Since its inception, it has worked to bring diversity…
-
ConnectionsThe Rochester Association of Black Journalists has produced a television documentary series and children’s book series called “Rochester Legends.” Both…
-
ConnectionsThe National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) has developed student journalists and promoted diversity in newsrooms for 40 years. The Rochester…