-
A fourth-grade lesson about slavery has led to backlash. A worksheet given to students in a Pittsford classroom taught that slaves voluntarily agreed to…
-
The Monroe County Department of Public Health is urging young people who attended a large party at a home in Pittsford on Sunday, August 23 to contact…
-
For the first time in about two decades, the Buffalo Bills will not train in Pittsford, and both sides wish it wasn’t so.The NFL has decided that all…
-
ConnectionsPittsford Town Supervisor Bill Smith easily won re-election last month. His Democratic opponent called the campaign a referendum on the future of…
-
The Town of Pittsford is preparing for an election, and it’s embroiled in a debate over segregation and housing policy. We invited candidates from both…
-
The village of Pittsford could have to pay $351,000 in legal fees -- about 24 percent of its annual operating budget -- related to protracted litigation…
-
Parents and community members packed the cafeteria at Calkins Road Middle School Thursday night.They were there to discuss the Pittsford School District’s…
-
ConnectionsThe Pittsford Central School District is dealing with multiple issues and incidents pertaining to race, as covered recently by WXXI News. Superintendent…
-
The Pittsford Central School District is defending its handling of a Black History Month project that went wrong. WXXI News reached out to the district…
-
ConnectionsThere’s a lot of discussion about how to make Rochester more inclusive. But what about the suburbs?PittsForward is an organization that was formed for…