nonviolence

-
ConnectionsThe coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated social inequalities, and at times, led to frustration, stress, and even fights in the community. The Gandhi…
-
ConnectionsArun Gandhi, the grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, says a lesson about anger his grandmother taught his grandfather helped shape the family’s philosophy of…
-
ConnectionsHere's a strange question: Is empathy a good thing? Paul Bloom is a psychology professor at Yale and he wrote a book called Against Empathy. He says we're…
-
ConnectionsThe grandchildren of two of the most prominent world figures will come together in Rochester for one night -- but first, they're on Connections. Gandhi…
-
A representative of Alfred University is taking a leave of absence to bring his award-winning non-violence program to Rochester in the new year.Dan…
-
ConnectionsTwo Rochester residents recently returned after sixteen days of study in South Africa. Both are employed as interns at the M.K. Gandhi Institute for…