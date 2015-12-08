Alfred University Team to Bring Non-Violence Project to Rochester

A representative of Alfred University is taking a leave of absence to bring his award-winning non-violence program to Rochester in the new year.

Dan Napolitano's Art Force Five involves five college students who will lead community-based art projects throughout the city.

Napolitano, the university's director of student activities, said this latest effort is inspired by the citizens of Ferguson, Missouri and other cities where he says legitimate frustrations have resulted in violence. His goal is to channel that energy in a different direction.

The Art Force Five program seeks to place five college students at various community organizations to lead the community-based art projects which focus on issues that could include poverty, violence, and nutrition.

