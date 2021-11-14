-
RIT and its National Technical Institute for the Deaf have been awarded a $470,000 federal grant to help deaf and hard of hearing students learn technical…
D. Robert Frisina, the founding director of RIT’s National Technical Institute for the Deaf, has died. A statement from the university said that Frisina…
“I can imagine what things sound like even though I am deaf,” Robert Panara wrote in his poem, “On His Deafness.”I can imagine the strumming of a guitar,…
Gerard Buckley still clearly remembers July 26, 1990.On that day, he stood alongside dozens of others in the White House Rose Garden, as then-President…
According to a national registry, only 13 percent of the more than 10,000 sign-language interpreters in the U.S. identify as people of color.RIT's…