We talk all about the new Spider-Man film. Parts were shot in Rochester. Is the movie any good? Jack Garner and Mike DiGiorgio will have their reviews.…
Michael Lasser, host of Fascinatin' Rhythm on Classical 91.5, joins us to talk about the American Songbook, and focusing on songs in the movies. Michael…
Taping for the Amazing Spiderman 2 in downtown Rochester is creating a lot of excitement in the local film industry.Rochester Movie Makers is gearing up…
"Self" Williams is one of about 200 people that are part of the Amazing Spider-Man 2 production team. Filming downtown for the action packed car-chase…
Rochester is officially ready for its close-up.Filming of stunt scenes for "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" is taking place in downtown Rochester through May…