mitch gruber

-
A memo took center stage during the confirmation hearing for the first leader of Rochester’s Police Accountability Board. The ten-page document was…
-
The concept of a citizen-led council to inform the community's approach to health and food equity has been discussed in Rochester for decades, according…
-
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP & WXXI News) New York's governor has vetoed a bill to allow electric scooters and bikes statewide, his office said Thursday.Gov. Andrew…
-
A City Council vote on new legislation around bike lanes in Rochester -- sparked in part by WXXI’s reporting on the subject last month -- has been sent…