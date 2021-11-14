-
UPDATE: (as of 10/22/20) Ontario County Health officials clarified that a previously reported 'block party' in Victor was actually a multi-family…
St. John Fisher College says it will transition to all-remote instruction for the rest of the fall semester. The college made the announcement Tuesday…
On Saturday, Monroe County reported another 59 positive cases of COVID-19 from the previous day’s reporting.Dr. Michael Mendoza, Commissioner of the…
Monroe County has the lowest COVID-19 infection rate for communities with over 500,000 people in the United States according to a New York Times report…
Monroe County is reporting an increase in COVID-19 cases.The numbers released Friday afternoon from the Monroe County Department of Health show an 54 new…
RIT officials say they are taking proactive steps to deal with a slight uptick in positive cases of COVID-19.RIT has a four color-level alert system to…
Fatal overdoses in Monroe County involving heroin, fentanyl and related substances were down in 2019 compared to the previous two years.That’s according…
Monroe County’s Commissioner of Public Health has some words of caution for churchgoers. Dr. Michael Mendoza is putting out the advisory because of a…
Monroe County needs more coronavirus testing capacity to prepare for the start of the school year, county public health commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza…
ConnectionsSo you're fatigued with the pandemic. How tired do you think Dr. Michael Mendoza is? The Monroe County Public Health Commissioner has become a leading…