As New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the state Legislature indicate they’re moving closer to legalizing recreational marijuana, users and prescribers of…
The New York state health department has recommended easing access to medical marijuana.In a report released this week, the department said it needs to…
ConnectionsCanada is about to make recreational marijuana legal. What does that mean for people who go to Canada and come back to the U.S.? What does it mean for…
The New York State Health Department plans to make medical marijuana available to more New Yorkers. Opioid use will be the newest addition to the list of…
ConnectionsFrank De Blase is a well known music writer and photographer, and he's using his pen to tell the story of his own struggle with Parkinson's.Frank writes…
Dawn Faihtinger is in her 60s and lives in an RV at a park on the Oregon coast.She’s been battling pain for nearly 50 years, ever since she was hit by a…
ConnectionsThe newest Gallup poll shows 60% of Americans support full legalization of marijuana. With several states legalizing marijuana, this seems to be a moment…
ConnectionsThe nearest medical marijuana dispensary -- Columbia Care in Eastman Business Park -- will open January 28, 2016. However, many questions remain regarding…
ConnectionsFirst hour: Meet the only person in New York State to challenge the fracking ban in courtSecond hour: Are we prepared for medical marijuana?This past…
It's not just the doctors who have to train for medical marijuana, says Dr. Karl Williams, associate dean of the Wegmans School of Pharmacy at St. John…