Jen Lunsford, the Democratic challenger for the 135th Assembly District seat, has narrowly defeated the Republican incumbent, Mark Johns, according to…
The contest between Republican Assemblyman Mark Johns and his challenger, Democrat Jen Lunsford, remains too close to call, although Johns held a…
A Democratic candidate for the New York State Senate is switching races and is now eyeing an Assembly seat. Jen Lunsford is suspending her campaign for…
ConnectionsYou may have heard Governor Cuomo’s State of the State on Tuesday. Representatives from our area were in Albany for the address and the passing of the…
Lots of state business to talk about, starting with Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver: can he survive the latest round of allegations? It looks like Silver…