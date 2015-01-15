Connections: Assemblymen Mark Johns and Bill Nojay

Lots of state business to talk about, starting with Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver: can he survive the latest round of allegations? It looks like Silver helped craft legislation to benefit clients. I've asked all members of the assembly from our area to join us and in studio we will have Assemblymen Mark Johns (R) and Bill Nojay (R). The Sheldon Silver situation is not the only news to discuss, Governor Cuomo was in Rochester to talk about a new upstate fund, and we're getting ready for his combined State of the State/Budget Address.