Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Assemblymen Mark Johns and Bill Nojay

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published January 15, 2015 at 2:59 PM EST
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Lots of state business to talk about, starting with Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver: can he survive the latest round of allegations? It looks like Silver helped craft legislation to benefit clients. I've asked all members of the assembly from our area to join us and in studio we will have Assemblymen Mark Johns (R) and Bill Nojay (R). The Sheldon Silver situation is not the only news to discuss, Governor Cuomo was in Rochester to talk about a new upstate fund, and we're getting ready for his combined State of the State/Budget Address. 

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
