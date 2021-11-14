-
ConnectionsNew York State's libraries could face another round of funding cuts. Governor Andrew Cuomo’s proposed budget includes cuts to operating and construction…
-
As the thermometer surged into the high 80s on Friday, Rochester libraries were getting ready.“We have these big, big fans we set up in the entryway,”…
-
ConnectionsWhen you hear the word “library,” your first thought may be of books, but 21st century libraries are transforming into learning labs, technology centers,…
-
A big change for people who use the Webster Library. The property owner will open a new entrance today. Supervisor Ron Nesbitt believes this is a win-win…