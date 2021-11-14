-
How can managers and employees create a culture of joy in their workplaces? Richard Sheridan is the CEO and co-founder of Menlo Innovations, a software…
-
What makes for an ethical, enduring, and excellent organization? A new book called Triple Crown Leadership explores this question and offers practical…
-
Rochester native Bob Duffy has been a busy and versatile man over his career, going from Rochester police chief and mayor, to lieutenant governor of New…
-
ConnectionsWe're focusing on integrity and values-based leadership, which might sound nebulous at first glance. But a team of local business and retired military…