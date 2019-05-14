© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Author Richard Sheridan on how to create a culture of joy at work

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published May 14, 2019 at 2:49 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

How can managers and employees create a culture of joy in their workplaces? Richard Sheridan is the CEO and co-founder of Menlo Innovations, a software company in Michigan. He’s also the author of “Chief Joy Officer: How Great Leaders Elevate Human Energy and Eliminate Fear.” In the book, he argues that dissatisfaction at work can derive from a culture of fear. He and his Menlo co-founder researched how to create a culture of joy at work, and how to develop leaders who live by it.

Sheridan will be in Rochester for an event sponsored by the group Conscious Capitalism, but first, he joins us on Connections to share his ideas. Our guests:

Tags

Arts & Lifeleadership1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Related Content
Load More