Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Author Richard Sheridan on how to create a culture of joy at work
How can managers and employees create a culture of joy in their workplaces? Richard Sheridan is the CEO and co-founder of Menlo Innovations, a software company in Michigan. He’s also the author of “Chief Joy Officer: How Great Leaders Elevate Human Energy and Eliminate Fear.” In the book, he argues that dissatisfaction at work can derive from a culture of fear. He and his Menlo co-founder researched how to create a culture of joy at work, and how to develop leaders who live by it.
Sheridan will be in Rochester for an event sponsored by the group Conscious Capitalism, but first, he joins us on Connections to share his ideas. Our guests:
- Richard Sheridan, CEO and co-founder of Menlo Innovations, and author of “Chief Joy Officer”
- Andrew Brady, co-founder of the Rochester chapter of Conscious Capitalism, and president and chief evolutionary officer for the XLR8 Team