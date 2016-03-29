© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Ethical Business Practices And Creating Good Leaders

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published March 29, 2016 at 3:52 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

What makes for an ethical, enduring, and excellent organization? A new book called Triple Crown Leadership explores this question and offers practical advice for creating good leaders.

The author, Bob Vanourek, will be the keynote speaker at an event on Wednesday sponsored by the Rochester Area Business Ethics Foundation and the Rochester chapter of Conscious Capitalism. First, Vanourek joins us on Connections to share what he learned from interviewing more than 60 businesses in 11 countries. Our guests:

  • Bob Vanourek, co-author of Triple Crown Leadership: Building Excellent, Ethical, and Enduring Organizations
  • Bob Whipple, CEO of Leadergrow Incorporated, RABEF board member, and charter member of the Rochester Chapter of Conscious Capitalism
  • Tom Brady, chair of the Rochester chapter of Conscious Capitalism, and founder and president of XLR8

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
