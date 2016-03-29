Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Ethical Business Practices And Creating Good Leaders
What makes for an ethical, enduring, and excellent organization? A new book called Triple Crown Leadership explores this question and offers practical advice for creating good leaders.
The author, Bob Vanourek, will be the keynote speaker at an event on Wednesday sponsored by the Rochester Area Business Ethics Foundation and the Rochester chapter of Conscious Capitalism. First, Vanourek joins us on Connections to share what he learned from interviewing more than 60 businesses in 11 countries. Our guests:
- Bob Vanourek, co-author of Triple Crown Leadership: Building Excellent, Ethical, and Enduring Organizations
- Bob Whipple, CEO of Leadergrow Incorporated, RABEF board member, and charter member of the Rochester Chapter of Conscious Capitalism
- Tom Brady, chair of the Rochester chapter of Conscious Capitalism, and founder and president of XLR8