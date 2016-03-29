Connections: Ethical Business Practices And Creating Good Leaders

What makes for an ethical, enduring, and excellent organization? A new book called Triple Crown Leadership explores this question and offers practical advice for creating good leaders.

The author, Bob Vanourek, will be the keynote speaker at an event on Wednesday sponsored by the Rochester Area Business Ethics Foundation and the Rochester chapter of Conscious Capitalism. First, Vanourek joins us on Connections to share what he learned from interviewing more than 60 businesses in 11 countries. Our guests: