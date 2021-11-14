latin america

-
ConnectionsLast night, President Trump welcomed Juan Guaido of Venezuela as a guest during the State of the Union address. Republicans and Democrats applauded when…
-
ConnectionsThis week, another Latin American country announced it would stop recognizing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and start recognizing the leader of the…
-
Connections“What’s the Matter with Venezuela?” That’s the title of an upcoming lecture by Alexander Main, the senior associate for international policy at the Center…