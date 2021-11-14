-
A recent report from the Government Accountability Office says that the International Joint Commission, the agency that helps regulate water levels on…
-
Experts with the board that helps regulate Lake Ontario sound cautiously optimistic that shoreline property owners won't face the kinds of flooding…
-
The start of the shipping season on Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River will be delayed by at least 12 days. It’s due to the efforts to try and deal…
-
The international body that helps regulate water levels on Lake Ontario and in the St. Lawrence River is forecasting a return to flood-level heights...
-
Outflows will be increased from Lake Ontario.Lake Ontario is still high -- about 246 feet high. The Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board says they’re…
-
The board that helps regulate the level of Lake Ontario says it will continue to have some flexibility in taking steps that may help ease potential…
-
The International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board announced it’s reducing outflows. This means it’ll be letting less water from Lake Ontario through…