Local volunteers assisting with recovery efforts in New York City are returning to Rochester. WXXI's LeShea Agnew spoke with Caleb Towner, a registered…
Winds from Hurricane Sandy were stronger coming off Lake Ontario than in other parts of central New York. WRVO’s Ryan Delaney spent the morning along the…
The Binghamton area was largely spared the impact of Hurricane Sandy’s aftermath. The Innovation Trail’s Matt Richmond reports on what turned out to be a…
Governor Cuomo completed a briefing on the situation in New York following Hurricane Sandy. Full audio is here and Karen DeWitt is filing shortly.New York…
How did Hurricane Sandy impact you? Do you have friends or family in the hardest hit areas? What's happening in your neighborhood? WXXI News wants to hear…
Rochester Mayor Tom Richards and County Executive Maggie Brooks have declared an evacuation for nearly 2,200 homes along Lake Ontario. Those affected are…
BROOME COUNTY - Lt. Governor Duffy was at the Broome County Office of Emergency Management and made these comments about likely storm impact across the…
Full audio from this morning's briefing in New York.
Keep Tabs on Hurricane Sandy as it moves along the East Coast with Google's Crisis Map:
