SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras said that the state's university system is trying to expand services for students who are food-insecure.He was in the…
Keeping plastic bags out of landfills and the environment is the goal of New York State’s ban of the bags in grocery stores, but Foodlink’s CEO Julia…
Throughout the State University of New York system, an estimated 35% to 45% of students don't have regular access to food.As of December 2018, all SUNY…
ConnectionsThe author of a new book about food insecurity says food banks and food pantries were never meant to be permanent parts of our country. Andrew Fisher is a…
Some anti-poverty groups are criticizing both Houses of Congress for seeking to cut funding for food stamp programs in this year's Farm Bill. Every 5…