A Rochester man has been sentenced for human trafficking, and a related case is pending.Ray Davis was sentenced last week to 25 years in prison for sex…
The Rochester Rapid Response Network is hosting a community training on how to spot human trafficking on Monday. Jennifer Blais with Worker Justice Center…
The U.S. Attorney’s Office held a training session on Wednesday to help inform people who work with victims of human trafficking. Experts on labor and sex…
Legislators and local law enforcement joined an anti-human trafficking coalition in Rochester on Friday for a roundtable discussion about proposals to…
This week’s news that the Rochester Human Trafficking Intervention Court is expanding services across Monroe County to aid victims of sex trafficking…
The Rochester Human Trafficking Court is expanding its services to include towns and villages around Monroe County, with the help of a federal grant.…
ConnectionsWe sit down with Kenneth Morris, the great-great-great grandson of Frederick Douglass and the great-great grandson of Booker T. Washington. Until about…
Coming up on Need to Know, we’re peeling back the layers to uncover and understand the underbelly of trafficking, prostitution and addiction in our…
ConnectionsHuman trafficking is a form of modern slavery, and it exists in Western New York. Earlier this month, WROC-TV's Adam Chodak told the story of two women…
ConnectionsHuman trafficking is real, and it's here in Rochester. How can we spot red flags and potential victims? Our panel discusses misconceptions and realities…