ConnectionsA group of Libertarian-leaning gun owners are calling for a different approach to gun policy, following calls from some Democrats to ban and confiscate…
ConnectionsWould banning firearms of any kind lead to a violent backlash? Across the country, gun enthusiasts wear shirts and hats depicting an AR-15 with the…
ConnectionsInvoking the idea of beating swords into plowshares, two men have written a book calling for us to beat guns into garden tools. The book, simply called…
ConnectionsGovernor Cuomo recently signed New York State’s “red flag” gun law. It’s a measure that allows a judge to determine if a citizen presents a danger to…
Frank Femia runs Klubfunstore Guns and Ammo in Henrietta, where the popular ammunition this season is copper bullets.“It’s been hard finding them because…
ConnectionsThe Hilton Central School District is considering arming retired law enforcement officers to work security. It's a proposal that has caused debate among…
ConnectionsTrauma care has improved tremendously, which means we're seeing fewer deaths from gunshot wounds. The roots of progress trace back to Fallujah, Iraq, in…
ConnectionsOne of the most controversial pieces of weaponry in the country is the AR-15. Democratic Senators are calling for the AR-15 to be banned; one Senator even…
ConnectionsThroughout the last 40 years, gun possession in America has gradually declined, yet research shows gun sales have recently increased.Dr. Robert Spitzer is…
ConnectionsThe New York Times reports that more women are buying guns than ever -- for a wide range of reasons. Women's participation in target shooting is up more…