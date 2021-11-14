-
Rochester’s General Motors plant will see some deep job cuts this summer.Back in 2018, plant management at the facility on Lexington Avenue notified the…
-
It will be back to work for hundreds of General Motors employees in Rochester on Monday. That is the date when many GM plants, closed since late March,…
-
U.S. Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, and Congressman Joe Morelle are urging General Motors Chairman and CEO, Marry Barra, to locate…
-
General Motors workers have voted 57.2% in favor of a new contract with the company, ending a 40-day strike.The United Auto Workers union said Friday that…
-
While the members of the United Auto Workers continue to consider a tentative contract deal across the country, local employees of GM have already decided…
-
When the union's GM national council reviews the deal's terms Thursday, it will decide whether nearly 50,000 workers should remain on strike or whether they should go back to work immediately.
-
New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli joined striking members of the United Auto Workers union outside a General Motors plant in Rochester on Monday, as…
-
New York Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie visited GM workers who are on the picket line in Rochester on Monday when he made a few stops around the area.…