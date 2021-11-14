-
ConnectionsHow does LGBTQ history relate to social justice issues for the community today? Speakers at the third annual Anthony Mascioli Rainbow Dialogues will…
ConnectionsLGBTQ activist Edie Windsor was in the process of writing her memoir, "A Wild and Precious Life," when she died at the age of 88. Windsor's landmark 2013…
ConnectionsNew research from Pew Research Center shows that American support for same sex marriage has almost perfectly flipped in the last 15 years. In 2004, 60…
It has been 50 years since the Stonewall uprising in New York City, and over the weekend, the Rochester LGBTQ community and its supporters participated in…
ConnectionsWe sit down with people of color in the local LGBTQ community to discuss identity, how they find belonging, and how they recruit allies. Our guests share…
ConnectionsWe're joined by members of the Landmark Society and the Out Alliance to talk about historic places in our community that have played a pivotal role in the…
ConnectionsMembers of the LGBTQ community are blasting actor Kevin Spacey, saying he conflated homosexuality with pedophilia. Late last month, actor Anthony Rapp…
ConnectionsThe Rochester Gay Men's Chorus is celebrating 35 years of performances and community activism. The group promotes social change and LGBTQ pride through…
ConnectionsThe sitcom Will and Grace is making its return to the airwaves on Thursday, after finishing an eight year run in 2006. Former Vice President Joe Biden…
ConnectionsJune is Pride month, and celebrations, marches, and solidarity events are being held in cities across the country. Some of these events have been…