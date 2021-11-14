-
With New York giving the OK for capacity-limited openings of entertainment venues throughout the state starting on Friday, the KeyBank Rochester Fringe…
-
Yes, there are very good reasons why the two presentations of Cameryn Moore’s show at the KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival start at 10:30 p.m. It’s past…
-
In less than three weeks, the KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival will do what the Edinburgh Fringe Festival could not pull off for the first time in its…
-
Big changes are afoot for this year’s KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival, which will be presented as an entirely virtual festival due to the ongoing…
-
Rochester Fringe reiterated its call for entries Tuesday with a specific emphasis on submissions by artists of color.The festival opened its submission…
-
Among the hundreds of shows in the KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival lineup this week is one called, "Suffragettes Unite!"The performer is jazz singer Ann…
-
Sufian Zhemukhov immigrated to the United States from Russia in 2010 to pursue his work. He's an associate research professor at George Washington…
-
The eighth annual KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival kicks off today, and continuing its trend of expanding by a full day each year, has reached a stretch…
-
It is immigration of the most-fearful order. A caravan arriving at East Main and Chestnut streets, proceeding to Parcel 5, the gravel lot off East Main…
-
ConnectionsWe preview the 2019 Rochester Fringe Festival. We hear from a variety of new acts and festival organizers about what's on the docket this year. In…