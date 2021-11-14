-
New York farm workers are now eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19.The Cuomo administration was criticized for not including them among other…
Across New York state on Sunday, caravans of decorated cars paraded streets showing support for farmworkers and food chain workers, but the festive…
Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a farmworkers' rights bill into law Wednesday that will, for the first time, give the workers benefits that other employees get,…
Supporters hope that their efforts to change an 80-year-old law that excludes farmworkers from many of the protections afforded to other workers in New…
Workers rights advocates are planning rallies across the state for a bill that would give farmworkers access to labor protections they don't have.Right…