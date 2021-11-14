Eastman Kodak Company

-
ConnectionsKodak has won a $765 million government loan to make generic drugs. How did this happen? The answer is stranger than you might think, and it has a local…
-
Dave McDowell must have had an air of mystery about him during his decades as an engineer at Eastman Kodak.His neighbors, his friends, and even his family…
-
In the latest WXXI Business Report, Randy Gorbman explains how Kodak is trying to tighten up on security measures for its upcoming digital currency,…
-
Kodak looks set to sell its document imaging business for $210 million. The company has reached a tentative deal with Brother Industries that would see…
-
Matt Daneman from the Democrat & Chronicle discusses the Kodak patent sale, the sale of Hickey Freeman, and tax breaks for the Sibley…
-
Bloomberg business news is reporting that two tech rivals will join forces to buy Kodak's digital imaging patents.Apple and Google are reportedly offering…
-
Kodak is selling its Personalized and Document Imaging businesses, which includes its market-leading photo kiosk business. The company says the sale of…
-
This week on Need to Know Rochester, Monroe County Executive Maggie Brooks looks ahead after the news of Kodak's bankruptcy.Brooks also talks about the…
-
This week on Need to Know Rochester, Reporter Helene Biandudi and Videographer Marty Kaufman take us on a trip through Kodak's past. They recently visited…