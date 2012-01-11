© 2021 WXXI News
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

This Week on Need to Know Rochester

WXXI News
Published January 11, 2012 at 3:58 PM EST
This week on Need to Know Rochester, Reporter Helene Biandudi and Videographer Marty Kaufman take us on a trip through Kodak's past.  They recently visited the company's archives, which Kodak donated to the University of Rochester in 2004.

Also, local New York State Assemblymen Joe Morelle (D) and Brian Kolb (R) stop by to talk about the state budget and the some of the top issues facing the Rochester region.

Watch Need to Know Rochester Friday at 8:30 p.m. on WXXI-TV.

