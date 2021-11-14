-
The state education department has approved a continued relationship between the University of Rochester and the Rochester City School District. The…
-
The Rochester School Board has voted to extend the partnership with the University of Rochester for operating East High School. That’s been going on for…
-
East High School is honoring leaders of color with the help of local artist Shawn Dunwoody. Dunwoody painted public portraits of historical figures like…
-
East High School students, like senior Madison Smith, walked out of their classes on Monday to protest the district’s plan to layoff more than 150…
-
More than a dozen schools around the state initially designated as ‘struggling’ by the NYS Education Department have been making progress.The state says…
-
The Rochester City School District's 2018-19 graduation rate is 58 percent.Though it is still low, it's an increase of 4.5 percentage points over last…
-
ConnectionsWhen the University of Rochester signed on to serve as the Educational Partnership Organization (EPO) for struggling East High School, UR representatives…
-
Five years ago the saying "East High Lives" was like a mantra of sorts for students, teachers, and community members, desperate to keep the doors open at…
-
It's been called everything from "an experiment" to "a project." Now that a five year partnership between East High and the University of Rochester has…
-
If delivered in the right way, sarcasm has a constructive purpose in the classroom, according to a recent study from the University of Rochester.Joanne…