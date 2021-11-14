-
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) New York drivers who can't afford to pay the entirety of a traffic fine will be able to do so via installments and will no longer face…
-
The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles says that to help slow the spread of COVID-19, all DMV offices and auto bureaus statewide are closed until…
-
There are more changes coming to operations at the local Department of Motor Vehicles offices.Recently, it was announced that all four DMV branches in…
-
Monroe County residents who need a translator or interpreter when seeking services at the county clerk’s office or DMV will get free help under a new…
-
The Green Light Law took effect on Monday in New York state. The law allows people who do not have social security numbers to apply for drivers’ licenses,…
-
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the FBI have been using facial recognition software to sift through Department of Motor Vehicle databases to…
-
County Clerk and soon-to-be County Executive Cheryl DiNolfo introduced a new free service Wednesday."It's quick. It's easy. It's embracing technology.…