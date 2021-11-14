-
Monroe County District Attorney’s office has prosecuted a Brighton resident for illegal selling ivory. This comes after an undercover investigation by the…
-
ALBANY (AP) Boats are allowed to dump their toilets into the waters of the St. Lawrence River, but that's about to change.The U.S. Environmental…
-
ALBANY (AP) New York state officials are reminding residents about brush burning restrictions.The Department of Environmental Conservation says…
-
ALBANY (AP) New York and federal conservation officials plan to brief the public about Lake Ontario and the state of its fisheries in a series of upcoming…
-
ALBANY (AP) New York conservation officials have posted online potential changes to freshwater fishing regulations based on fish populations and talks…
-
History was made in Greece this morning. A new historic marker to be exact."It just shows not only the spirit of patriotism, shows the entrepreneurial…
-
Health officials are asking people to stay out of Honeoye Lake after tests revealed high levels of toxins.WXXI's LeShea Agnew has more on the blue-green…
-
The city of Rochester just completed work on its first ever "green roof."The roof of City Hall's Building B is now home to 8,700 square feet of succulent…