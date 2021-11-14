-
A day after Rochester City Council announced its plans for police reform, the Rochester Police Department has released policy changes of its own. In a…
-
Rochester Police Chief Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan is pleased with the way the protests -- over the lack of a grand jury indictment in connection with the…
-
The City of Rochester unveiled a survey on police reform Monday, but some residents argue that the way that questions are worded is problematic. City…
-
The new interim chief of the Rochester Police Department was sworn in at City Hall on Wednesday.Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan becomes the first woman to lead…
-
The president of the union representing Rochester police officers on Monday offered tepid praise for the selection of Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan as the…