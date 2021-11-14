Search Query
Confinements
Arts & Life
“Confinements” play by former inmates and Cornell students premieres Sunday
Noelle E. C. Evans
,
Cornell University’s prison educational programs have been on hold during the pandemic, but a theater professor has found a way to keep connected with…
Listen
•
1:20