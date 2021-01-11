Bills get OK to have fans at next playoff game

© 2021 WXXI News
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

WXXI News | By Associated Press
Published January 11, 2021 at 6:29 PM EST
The Buffalo Bills have been granted permission to have a limited number of fans attend their second straight home playoff game.

Attendance for the Bills' AFC divisional-round playoff against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday night will be capped at 6,700. That's the same number of fans who were allowed to attend Buffalo's 27-24 win over the Indianapolis Colts in a wild-card playoff this past weekend.

It marked the first time fans were allowed to attend a Bills home game this season, and under the condition each person entering the stadium test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of kickoff. The same requirements apply to the game Saturday.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the announcement on Monday by calling early indications from this past weekend as being a success. Of the 7,157 people who took part in the rapid testing, 137 tested positive for the virus. It's unclear how many who attended the game might have tested positive afterward.

The Bills have already announced the game is a sellout, with tickets limited to their season ticket-holders who rolled over their payments from last year into 2021.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
