© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Miller Welcomed By Sabres' Fans, Video Tribute

WXXI News | By Brad Smith
Published November 7, 2015 at 2:02 PM EST
ryan_miller.jpg
sabres.com
/
Former Sabres' Goalie Ryan Miller

Fans welcomed former Vezina Trophy winner Ryan Miller on his return to Buffalo for an afternoon game Saturday with his Vancouver Canucks.

Now 35, it's Miller's first trip back to the place where he spent the better part of his first 12 NHL seasons with the Sabres before they traded him 18 months ago. 

Sabres' video tribute to Ryan Miller

Tags

Arts & LifeNHLryan miller1