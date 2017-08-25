Democratic mayoral primary debate is Thursday at 5:30 p.m.; coverage on WXXI

The debate featuring the candidates vying for the Democratic nomination in the Rochester mayoral race - Lovely Warren, James Sheppard, and Rachel Barnhart, is Thursday, September 7.

AM 1370, WRU88.5 FM, and WXXINews.org will have live coverage of the debate starting at 5:30 p.m. The debate is hosted by News 8 and the League of Women Voters. Adam Chodak will moderate the debate.