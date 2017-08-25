Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Democratic mayoral primary debate is Thursday at 5:30 p.m.; coverage on WXXI
The debate featuring the candidates vying for the Democratic nomination in the Rochester mayoral race - Lovely Warren, James Sheppard, and Rachel Barnhart, is Thursday, September 7.
AM 1370, WRU88.5 FM, and WXXINews.org will have live coverage of the debate starting at 5:30 p.m. The debate is hosted by News 8 and the League of Women Voters. Adam Chodak will moderate the debate.