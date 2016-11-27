© 2021 WXXI News
More than 80 percent of public school teachers in the U.S. are white, and a WXXI News investigation has found that the disparity is much more severe in the Rochester and Finger Lakes regions. Degrees of Diversity takes an in-depth look at diversity among local teaching staffs.Let us know what you think on Twitter using #WXXINews.You can also comment to us on Facebook.Check our map to see how diverse your district isClick here to see all the data from Monroe County, Erie County, Onondaga County, the Finger Lakes region, and regional colleges

Be Part of a Special Live 'Connections' on Friday

WXXI News | By Staff reports
Published November 27, 2016 at 5:15 PM EST
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Connections with Evan Dawson will broadcast live from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, from the Little Theatre, 240 East Ave., as part of WXXI News' Degrees of Diversity, a weeklong series reporting on the state of diversity among teaching staffs in the area.

In the United States, more than 80 percent of public school teachers are white — and a WXXI News investigation has found that the disparity is much more severe in the Rochester and Finger Lakes regions.

You can be part of the discussion by being part of the studio audience during the live broadcast.The event is free; please arrive at the theater by 11:30 a.m. to get your seat before we go live.

Among the scheduled guests are:

  • Candice Hudson, ESL teacher at Northwood Elementary School.
  • Kevin McGowan, superintendent of schools, Brighton School District.
  • Shaun Nelms, superintendent, East High School.
  • Trina Newton, superintendent of schools, Geneva City School District.

Connections airs on AM 1370, WRUR-FM 88.5, WEOS-FM 89.5 and streamed on WXXINews.org. 

