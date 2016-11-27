Be Part of a Special Live 'Connections' on Friday

Connections with Evan Dawson will broadcast live from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, from the Little Theatre, 240 East Ave., as part of WXXI News' Degrees of Diversity, a weeklong series reporting on the state of diversity among teaching staffs in the area.

In the United States, more than 80 percent of public school teachers are white — and a WXXI News investigation has found that the disparity is much more severe in the Rochester and Finger Lakes regions.

You can be part of the discussion by being part of the studio audience during the live broadcast.The event is free; please arrive at the theater by 11:30 a.m. to get your seat before we go live.

Among the scheduled guests are:

Candice Hudson, ESL teacher at Northwood Elementary School.

Kevin McGowan, superintendent of schools, Brighton School District.

Shaun Nelms, superintendent, East High School.

Trina Newton, superintendent of schools, Geneva City School District.

Connections airs on AM 1370, WRUR-FM 88.5, WEOS-FM 89.5 and streamed on WXXINews.org.