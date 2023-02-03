© 2023 WXXI News
Ear Shot

Rochester Museum & Science Center is recruiting ambassadors for total eclipse outreach, and more

By Veronica Volk
Published February 3, 2023 at 12:01 AM EST
The Rochester Museum & Science Center is recruiting ambassadors to get the word out about next year’s total eclipse. Local town supervisors are concerned about Gov. Kathy Hochul’s housing initiative. And a recent graduate of the Rochester City School District says he plans to run for elected office this year.

Ear Shot is signing off as we launch a new podcast. You can start each weekday with all the top stories.

Subscribe to WXXI Daily News on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

Thanks for listening and supporting us.

Veronica Volk
Veronica Volk is a senior editor and producer for WXXI News.
See stories by Veronica Volk
