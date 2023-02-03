Rochester Museum & Science Center is recruiting ambassadors for total eclipse outreach, and more

The Rochester Museum & Science Center is recruiting ambassadors to get the word out about next year’s total eclipse. Local town supervisors are concerned about Gov. Kathy Hochul’s housing initiative. And a recent graduate of the Rochester City School District says he plans to run for elected office this year.

Ear Shot is signing off as we launch a new podcast. You can start each weekday with all the top stories.

Subscribe to WXXI Daily News on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

Thanks for listening and supporting us.