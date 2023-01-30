Franklin High School security officer announces bid for Rochester city school board race

A school security officer at the Rochester City School District is running for office this year.

Adbul Bounds works at Franklin High School, where 3 students were within close range of an attempted shooting on the school’s doorstep weeks ago.

Bounds said he can’t speak about an open investigation, but in general, he says students in the district are living through challenges that need immediate attention.

"There's a lot of hurt children out here,” Bounds said. “And mental health, you know, you got to address that one way or the other.”

Bounds said he supports bringing back law enforcement officers, or SROs, to schools. In 2020, the school board removed SROs from school buildings.

He grew up in the city amid difficult circumstances and was a student in the district, he said, adding that in his case he didn’t learn to multiply or divide until the 6th grade.

He was inspired to run for office because he doesn’t want his son, a kindergartener in the district, to struggle like he did.

“How can I say it? There's no one coming to save us. So what do you do when there’s a burning fire that's coming towards your village? Like how am I going to save my people? And only way for me to save my people is if I get out and let my people know what's going on.”

Bounds says if elected he would donate part of his commissioner's salary. He said school board members are paid too much for a district that serves families living in poverty.

According to the Empire Center for Public Policy , school board commissioners made just over $26,245 in 2022, while 365 employees earned six-figure salaries.

Bounds is the second person not already on the school board to announce his candidacy. Earlier this month, 18-year-old Isaiah Santiago announced his campaign. There are four seats open and they are currently held by Beatriz LeBron, Ricardo Adams, Amy Maloy, and Willa Powell.