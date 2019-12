The PBS NewsHour/POLITICO Democratic debate takes place at 8 p.m., with a pre-debate show at 7:30 p.m. You can watch on WXXI-TV (cable 11/OTA 21.1), and on the live stream below.

Audio is available by clicking the play button above, or listen on AM 1370/FM 107.5, on the WXXI app, or tell your smart speaker to play WXXI News.