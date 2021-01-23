Two arrested in kidnapping of two Greece children

Greece Police have announced two arrests in connection with the abduction of two children from a home on English Road a week ago.

The brother and sister, 5-year-old Dimitri Cash Jr. and 3-year-old Shekeria Cash, were later located safe by authorities in Alabama.

On Saturday, police said that they have charged 29 year old Dimitri Cash, who is the boy’s father. He is being held at the Monroe County jail.

Also, police have arrested 32 year old Kimara Pluviose. She is being held in Alabama.

When police found the two children last week, they were hidden in the back seat of a car after officers followed up on some leads and stopped the vehicle. The woman driving the car was taken into custody.

The two children are being returned to their foster home in Greece. Both Pluviose and Cash are being held on charges of 2nd degree kidnapping, 1st degree burglary and 2nd degree robbery.

Other details have not been released yet.